Rapper Meek Mill Follows Snoop Dogg in Giving Up Smoking: ‘It Cuts My Lifeline in Half’

Rapper Meek Mill announced on Thursday that he is following fellow rapper Snoop Dogg in his decision to stop smoking, adding, “it cuts my lifeline in half.”

“Ima go to Dubai and completely stop smoking … ima follow snoop, my doctor said I got a lil bit emphysema in a chest if I don’t stop smoking it cuts my lifeline in half,” Mill said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Ima go to Dubai and completely stop smoking … ima follow snoop, my doctor said I got a lil bit emphysema in a chest if I don’t stop smoking it cuts my lifeline in half, I was addicted to the nicotine and this new weed got too many chemicals and too risky to play with my mental! https://t.co/NYAJ9BzJ6e — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 16, 2023

“I was addicted to the nicotine and this new weed got too many chemicals and too risky to play with my mental!” the “All Eyes On You” rapper added.

Emphysema is a lung disease that is usually caused by smoking, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Pollution and chemical fumes, however, can also lead to the condition.

As Breitbart News reported, Snoop Dogg, who has been an outspoken cannabis smoker and even owns his marijuana brand, Death Row Cannabis, broke the Internet with a cryptic social media post on Thursday, announcing, “I’m giving up smoke.”

“After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” Snoop Dogg’s message read.

While many of the rapper’s fans and followers surmised that he could be joking, Snoop Dogg told Daily Mail earlier this year that “Being a grandfather has changed me in multiple ways,” adding, “The main way is being concerned with how I live, how I move, the kind of people I’m associated with because I want to see my grandkids grow old.”

“The only way I can do that is to take precautionary steps as far as how I move, who I hang out with, where I go out, my intake, what am I intaking?” he added.

