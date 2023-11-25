Disney Channel Actress Bridget Shergalis Arrested for Vandalizing Israeli Company’s Offices

Actress Bridget Shergalis was among a handful of radical anti-Israel activists with the group Palestine Action US arrested this week for vandalism after a New Hampshire office of Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems was ransacked.

According to its Twitter page, the US branch of Palestine Action is dedicated to “dismantling Elbit Systems and the Zionist War Machine.”

The group shared several posts with photos of their hit of Elbit’s New Hampshire offices.

🚨Comrades who took the roof are now in custody of Merrimack, NH police. Elbit New Hampshire was completely frozen today. This facility produces visions displays for fighter jets to allow targets, like hospitals, to be more easily ID’d by the Occupiers.#ShutElbitDown pic.twitter.com/aG5ndc9C5b — Palestine Action US (@Pal_ActionUS) November 20, 2023

🚨3 Actionists Detained without Bail🚨 As millions in Gaza stand to spend the week under tarps w out food, water, medical care, 3 Actionists are accused of taking practical steps to remediate their suffering. They should not be locked up for this; they should be celebrated. pic.twitter.com/e8Efg45vru — Palestine Action US (@Pal_ActionUS) November 20, 2023

Shergalis appeared in the 2011 Disney sketch comedy series So Random! and several TV shows, including Criminal Minds.

“As of now, our 3 comrades have been handed a slew of trumped-up charges, & are being held on preventative detention without bail or a hearing,” the Palestine Action US Twitter page announced. “Even with the phony charges, there is no precedent for this in the ‘Free State of New Hampshire.’ This is political targeting.”

The three alleged vandals were eventually released on bail. One of them, Calla Walsh, went to Twitter and spewed: “I am facing an extreme level of political repression from the state and need all the support I can get. History will absolve us and Palestine will be free.”

