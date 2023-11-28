Robert De Niro Spews Another Trump Screed, Freaks on Apple for Cutting It from His Gotham Awards Speech

Actor Robert De Niro spewed another tirade about former President Donald Trump, and freaked out on Apple for cutting it from his Gotham Awards speech.

“The beginning of my speech was edited — cut out, I didn’t know about it, and I want to read it,” De Niro said when he took the stage at the Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday night, before introducing the Historical Icon and Creator Tribute award for the Apple film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Watch Below:

At last night’s Gotham Awards in New York, Robert De Niro realised that the opening part of the speech he was to give had been cut by Apple & the Gotham Awards people – so he went to his phone for the original unedited speech and started again. ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/7aaCocpkEc — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) November 28, 2023

“History isn’t history anymore. Truth is not truth. Even facts are being replaced by alternative facts, and driven by conspiracy theories and ugliness,” De Niro said. “In Florida, young students are taught that slaves developed skills which could be applied for their personal benefit.”

“The entertainment industry isn’t immune to this festering disease,” the Goodfellas star continued. “The Duke, John Wayne, famously said of Native Americans, ‘I don’t feel we did wrong in taking this great country away from them. There were great numbers of people who needed new land, and the Indians were selfishly trying to keep it for themselves.'”

De Niro then said, “Lying has become just another tool in the charlatan’s arsenal,” before launching into another one of his anti-Trump screeds.

“The former president lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office, and he’s keeping up the pace with his current campaign of retribution,” the Raging Bull said.

“But with all his lies, he can’t hide his soul. He attacks the weak, destroys the gifts of nature, and shows his disrespect, for example, using ‘Pocahontas’ as a slur,” De Niro added, referring to when Trump called out Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for purportedly lying about her ancestry.

De Niro, however, has made no mention of Sen. Warren’s decades-long claim to be Cherokee, even though she amusingly ordered a DNA test in 2018 in response to taunts from Trump, revealing that she has, at best, 1/64th Native American ancestry, and that it could even be as low as 1/1,024, making her somewhere between 0.1 percent to 1.56 percent Native lineage.

The Meet the Fockers star continued delivering his remarks, but pointed out that it was at this point in his pre-written speech where Apple wanted him to begin.

“Filmmakers, on the other hand, strive — and this is where I came in and I saw that they edited all that,” De Niro said. “So, I’m gonna say these things, but to Apple and thank them and all that, Gotham, blah, blah, blah, Apple — but I don’t feel like thanking them at all after what they did. How dare they do that, actually?”

De Niro is known for his comments complaining about Trump.

As Breitbart News previously reported, the Taxi Driver star took the stage at the 2018 Tony Awards and infamously shouted, “Fuck Trump.”

Watch Below:

