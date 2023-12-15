Six hundred employees at independent bookstores across several states are about to get a big Christmas surprise from someone extremely famous.

They will each receive $500 from author James Patterson, who deeply appreciates their work, the Associated Press (AP) reported Wednesday.

“I’ve said this before, but I can’t say it enough—booksellers save lives. What they do is crucial, especially right now. I’m happy to be able to acknowledge them and their hard work this holiday season,” Patterson wrote in a recent social media post:

The AP article said recipients were allowed to nominate themselves or be recommended for the gift.

According to Libro.FM, there are several reasons for people to spend their money at local independent bookstores.

One reason is because book lovers have more room to browse titles on the shelves instead of doing their shopping online. In addition, shopping at an independent bookstore helps support one’s local economy, the article continued:

Independent bookstores are local businesses. By visiting an indie instead of a big chain store, you’re putting money right back into the hands of the community. In fact, for every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., about 67 cents stays in the local community versus 45 cents when spending at a big box store, like Barnes & Noble or Books-A-Million, according to American Express.

Speaking of Patterson’s gift, Allison Hill, who is the CEO of the American Booksellers Association, said, “It means so much to have him recognize the valuable role booksellers play in the industry and we appreciate his financial generosity as well as his generosity of spirit.”

During an interview in 2013, Patterson talked about the importance of getting children to read. When asked how it can be done, he pointed to the responsibility of the adults in their lives:

“Parents have to step up. The people that are watching right now, no kidding, you can be your kids’ friend but you gotta be their parent and they have to read at home. The end,” he stated.