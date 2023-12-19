Actor Alec Baldwin went off on a pro-Palestinian protester in New York City on Monday night when they asked him to condemn Israel.

While it remains unclear as to how Alec Baldwin ended up interacting with the protester, he nevertheless responded with outrage when they put a phone in his face to ask the following question: “You work in Hollywood. So do you condemn Israel?”

“You ask stupid questions,” Baldwin raged. “Ask me a smart question and I’ll answer your question.”

At that moment, NYPD officers carefully escorted Baldwin away before it escalated any further.

Baldwin said that he was trying to get to work down the street.

A voice in the crowd could also be heard saying to Baldwin, “Who the fuck do you think you are?” and “Go fuck yourself.”

“Shut the fuck up,” Baldwin yelled back. “Stop crying! Stop crying!”

“I want peace for Gaza, though,” Baldwin later said.

One protester was heard shouting, “You did kill someone though, right? You’re a murderer!”

The protester was referencing the 2021 on-set shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

