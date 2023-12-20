Robert De Niro Says Joe Biden ‘On a Gurney’ Would Be Preferable to Trump

His hatred of former President Donald Trump is so all-consuming that he would rather have an incapacitated president who is only able to blink his eyes than a second Trump administration.

Robert De Niro made his latest outrageous claim in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine during which the actor was asked if Biden is the “right person” to take on Trump.

“I think that if Biden was on a gurney and couldn’t move anything but his eyes to blink ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ he’s our person,” the Killers of the Flower Moon actor said. “There’s no way that he’s not the guy to take Trump down.”

De Niro even quoted former Wyoming Senator Liz Cheney.

“God forbid he [Trump] did become president — this is a road where, if we go down it, it will be very hard to turn around,” he added. “As Liz Cheney said, ‘He will not leave.'”

De Niro also called the former president a “monster” and “beyond dangerous.”

Later in the interview, the actor is asked to compare Trump to his villainous character William Hale in Killers of the Flower Moon.

“Now, if Trump gets elected, the ‘deep state’ and all the things that he says, are things he’s created. It’s all projection from him. What scares me is that people buy what he’s saying. He’s done a lot of damage,” he said.

As Breitbart News reported, De Niro recently trashed Trump supportersby claiming that they have “already turned their backs” on “democracy.”

