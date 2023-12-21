The Denver Zoo asked a famous guest to announce the paternity of a four-month-old orangutan, and fans were delighted when they learned it was Maury Povich.

Denver Zoo Director of Integrated Communications Jake Kubié said the retired television host was the perfect man to reveal the big news, People reported Wednesday.

Povich was excited about the opportunity and eager to reveal the father of the baby Sumatran orangutan, Siska.

“The DNA results are in, and we’re delighted to share that we now know who Siska’s father is! Stay tuned tomorrow for this special announcement from an extra special guest,” the Denver Zoo wrote in a social media post on Monday.

“Are you Team Jaya or Team Berani?” it added:

The DNA results are in, and we're delighted to share that we now know who Siska's father is! Stay tuned tomorrow for this special announcement from an extra special guest…ὄ Are you Team Jaya or Team Berani? Let us know in the comments below! pic.twitter.com/e94ixeed8m — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) December 19, 2023

In a social media post on Tuesday, the Denver Zoo shared the video of Povich announcing the results. The zoo also noted he was “Fresh off receiving the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Honor.”

Povich, wearing a tuxedo, revealed to viewers that the thirty-six-year-old orangutan Berani was Siska’s dad, announcing, “You are the father!” The clip then showed staffers cheering and Berani playing in his enclosure:

Fresh off receiving the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Honor, Maury Povich is here to help us announce the paternity results for Siska, our four-month-old Sumatran orangutan! Is Siska's father thirty-year-old Berani or 16-year-old Jaya? Watch the video for the big reveal! pic.twitter.com/jyh1Mp0Y7C — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) December 19, 2023

Kubié said the orangutan’s birth was significant because the Sumatran orangutans are critically endangered.

According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) website:

Historically, the Sumatran orangutan was distributed over the entire island of Sumatra and further south into Java. The species’ range is now restricted to the north of the island with a majority in the provinces of North Sumatra and Aceh. Of the nine existing populations of Sumatran orangutans, only seven have prospects of long-term viability, each with an estimated 250 or more individuals. Only three populations contain more than 1,000 orangutans. Orangutans that were confiscated from the illegal trade or as pets are being reintroduced to Bukit Tigapuluh National Park. They number around 70 and are reproducing.

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the zoo’s big announcement, one person writing, “This made my day,” while another said, “Lmao Mauryyyy love it.”

The Maury Show’s website tells visitors they can be a guest and asks, “Are you a man who’s being accused of fathering a child you know is not biologically yours?”

It then urges people to contact the show and share their stories.

According to People, Siska’s mother was matched with Berani, a longtime resident at the zoo, and Jaya, who arrived at the facility a few years ago.

Kubié said the mother spent time with both males, and staff were unsure which was the father until the test.