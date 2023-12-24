Sofia Coppola Plays Victim: ‘I’m Fighting for a Tiny Fraction’ of Male Directors’ Budgets

As the daughter of Francis Ford Coppola, Sofia Coppola has access to money, influence, and cinematic resources that others can only dream of. But let’s not forget who this child of privilege really is: a victim of sexism.

The Priscilla director explained her victim status in a conversation with BBC News, saying she had a mere $20 million to work with on her latest movie.

“I just see all these men getting hundreds of millions of dollars, and then I’m fighting for a tiny fraction of that,” she said.

“I think it’s just left over from the way the culture of that business is. It’s frustrating, but I’m always fighting to get it, and I’m just happy to get to make my movies independently and find people that believe in them.”

Priscilla tells the story of Priscilla Presley, focusing on her relationship with Elvis Presley. The movie was produced by American Zoetrope — Francis Ford Coppola’s production company.

The movie was shot in 30 days — and on digital instead of film, due to budgetary constraints — the filmmaker told the BBC.

Sofia Coppola got her start in the industry through her father, who cast her in The Godfather III. Her father also produced her first directorial feature, The Virgin Suicides (1999).

