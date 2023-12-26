‘One Life to Live’ Star Kamar de los Reyes Dead at 56

Actor Kamar de los Reyes, best known for playing a gang member-turned-police officer in the soap One Life to Live, died on Sunday at the age of 56, his family announced.

De los Reyes died after a brief battle with cancer, according to a statement, Lisa Goldberg, a publicist for the actor’s wife, Sherri Saum, said in a statement, according to a report by Associated Press.

The actor is perhaps best known for portraying Antonio Vega, a former gang member who became a lawyer and then a police officer, in One Life to Live. De los Reyes also starred in the soap alongside his wife.

De los Reyes was also featured in the popular video game, Call of Duty: Black Ops II, in which he played the villain Raul Menendez. He also had roles in Fox’s Sleepy Hollow, ABC’s The Rookie, and CW’s All American.

At the time of his death, de los Reyes was filming All American, and had recently shot roles in Marvel’s upcoming series, Daredevil, as well as in Hulu’s yet to be released mini series, Washington Black.

De los Reyes was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Las Vegas before moving to Los Angeles in the late 1980s.

The actor “lived in Los Angeles, however, his heart never left Puerto Rico,” the actor’s family said in their statement, adding, “After the devastation of Hurricane Maria, Kamar was a crusader in the recovery efforts of his beloved home.”

He also appeared in films, including Oliver Stone’s Nixon, in which he played Watergate burglar Eugenio Martinez, as well as in the 2010 film, Salt, in which he portrayed a secret service agent, and in the 2000 film, The Cell, in which he played a police officer.

De los Reyes is survived by his wife and three sons, Caylen, age 26, and twins, Michael and John, age 9.

