Watch: Brazilian Model Caroline Werner Arrested After Walking Dog Nude for ‘Gender Equality’

Brazilian Model Caroline Werner, who was arrested for going topless while walking her dog in public, claims that she committed the offense as a protest over “gender equality” in Brazil.

Werner was arrested in May for public nudity as she took a stroll near a public beach in the town of Balneário Camboriú, on the North Coast of the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, according to Brazilian news site G1 Santa Catarina.

After appearing topless as she walked down the street, police officers arrested her. A police report also said she screamed and resisted the officers who were then compelled to use force to subdue her and place her in a police vehicle.

“I was on the beach walking the dogs, when I decided to go topless. When crossing the street to leave the dogs, I was approached by the Municipal Guard in a completely arbitrary and disproportionate way. They arrived already putting my hands behind me and handcuffing me,” Werner told G1.

But Werner claims she did it to highlight mistreatment under Brazilian law.

“Unfortunately, in my country, even though the Constitution ensures gender equality, in practice this does not happen,” she told the media. “I cannot have the same freedom and I feel coerced into doing so by this system and the repressive interpretation of the law. What should be natural for both genders ends up being denied to one of them in an arbitrary and repressive manner.”

Werner also alleged she was mistreated and had her rights violated while in custody.

“When I arrived at the police station, they took me to a dark cell, where I was handcuffed to the cell railing, without the right to communicate with any family member, friend or lawyer,” she said decrying her treatment while in custody. “I spent more than an hour in that situation, unable to speak to anyone and, even though I had asked for I was denied my right to speak to my lawyer several times.”

“What happened to me, the abuse of authority and judgment by society, demonstrate how the interpretation of the law itself reflects gender conduct dictated by patriarchal, violent culture, in relation to the control of female bodies,” Werner exclaimed.

Officials said that she was detained for violating article 233 of the Penal Code, which outlaws “performing an obscene act in a public place, either open or exposed to the public.” A conviction carries a penalty of three months to a year in prison, or a fine.

The Public Ministry of Santa Catarina (MPSC) said the model was offered a plea deal, but did not show up in court. Her attorney said they were never notified that the case had been called before a judge.

