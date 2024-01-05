Actor Christian Oliver and His 10 and 12 Year Old Daughters Killed in Plane Crash

Actor Christian Oliver and his 10 and 12 year old daughters were killed in a plane crash on Thursday after their aircraft struck the sea near a Caribbean island.

The 51-year-old actor, known for roles in films like The Baby-Sitters Club, Speed Racer, and Valkyrie, was killed in a plane crash with his 10-year-old daughter Madita Klepser and 12-year-old daughter Annik Klepser, according to a report by NBC News.

Oliver, whose real name was Christian Klepser, had reportedly taken off on a small single-engine plane from the J.F. Mitchell Airport on the small Caribbean island of Becquia on Thursday, to head to Saint Lucia.

But the plane experienced difficulties and crashed into the ocean, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Oliver and his two daughters were the only passengers on the plane. A fourth person, Robert Sachs, who was the plane’s pilot and owner, also died in the crash, local authorities told NBC News.

“Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean,” the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) said in a statement.

“Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance,” the RSVGPF added. “The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts.”

The RSVGPF went on to say that the victims’ bodies were taken to a mortuary where post-mortem examinations will determine the cause of death.

On January 1, just days before the tragic crash, Oliver had posted a photo of a beach to his Instagram account, writing, “Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love …2024 her we come !”

“Wishing all of you the best for 2024!” read a caption on the beach photo.

Oliver was a longtime actor who had landed roles in films like Speed Racer, The Good German, and Watercolors, among many others. He also appeared in the television series, Inspector George Gently.

The actor also played Luca in the 1995 film, The Baby-Sitters Club, and portrayed Sergeant-Major Arthur Adam in the 2008 film, Valkyrie.

