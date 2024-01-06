Report Says Golden Globes Organizers Are Praying Celebrities Won’t Get Political

Organizers of the ratings-challenged Golden Globes Awards are praying that celebrities won’t get political and start grandstanding during Sunday’s live CBS broadcast, according to a new report.

This year’s ceremony comes during an election year in which former President Donald Trump is leading the incumbent Joe Biden in many polls. In addition, the Israel-Hamas war has become a divisive issue among Hollywood stars.

“Everyone is hoping it won’t get too political,” an unnamed source told Page Six.

While stars will not be censored, another source told the publication: “Everyone is hoping that the Globes will bring glamour and fun and Hollywood back to the world. It’s truly needed.”

Sunday’s show will feature celebrity nominees and presenters known for their left-wing activism — Robert De Niro, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Julianne Moore, America Ferrera, and climate change activist Leonardo DiCaprio are all expected to be on hand.

Last year’s Golden Globes was a ratings fiasco.

The broadcast managed to draw a paltry 6.3 million viewers — an all-time low for the Globes.

Like other Hollywood awards shows, the Globes is contending with dwindling viewers as tens of millions of Americans are opting to avoid the garish display of left-wing Hollywood self-worship.

Past Globes ceremonies have seen left-wing celebrities using the show to lecture the American public on social and political issues.

Meryl Streep once bashed Trump, while Michelle Williams delivered a pro-abortion rant.

Last year’s host Jerrod Carmichael opened the broadcast with a long, awkward monologue about diversity.

This year, comedian Jo Koy will host the show.

