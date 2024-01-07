Golden Globes Host Jo Koy Opening Monologue Trashed by Viewers: ‘He Is F**king Bombing’

Social media lit up on Sunday in response to comedian Jo Koy’s opening monologue at the Golden Globe Awards, with some calling it the worst they’ve ever seen.

While Koy’s opening monologue kicked off to a fairly traditional start, his jokes noticeably took a downturn with the live audience when he took a jab at the blockbuster Barbie, which has been nominated for several awards.

“Oppenheimer and Barbie are competing for cinematic box office achievement,” Koy said. “Oppenheimer is based on a 724-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project, and Barbie is based on a plastic doll with big boobies.”

The joke received some boos and jeers amid some laughs. In fairness, Barbie director and co-screenwriter Greta Gerwig seemed to jive with it.

“The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite, and flat feet — or what casting directors call ‘character actor,'” he continued.

When the joke attracted some groans, Koy blamed his writers.

“Some I wrote, some other people wrote,” he said. “Yo, I got the gig ten days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Shut up! You’re kidding me, right? I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”

People were even less kind on social media.

That monologue felt longer than a double feature of "Oppenheimer" and "Killers of the Flower Moon." Yikes. — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) January 8, 2024

I have no idea who Jo Koy is but I feel so bad for him bombing up there so bad. Golden Globes, don't do this to your hosts! Or bring Ricky back. How about a Pete Davidson? There's got to be somebody who can handle themselves on stage available. HIRE KATT WILLIAMS.… pic.twitter.com/4kI36Bq95I — Grace (@grace_hackney) January 8, 2024

Millions of people are simultaneously Googling “who is Jo Koy” — Scott Gorenstein (@ScottGorenstein) January 8, 2024

Jo Koy is NOT funny. This is going to be a LONG night.#GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2024 pic.twitter.com/kkX726G0uC — Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices @ #FYC Events (@sagesurge) January 8, 2024

How did Jo Koy get this gig…this is going to be a long uncomfortable night with him im not prepared #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ZSjNkHEbYQ — tweet deleter (@BrittanytB) January 8, 2024

Jo Koy at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/Y65cnisOiX — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 8, 2024

Jo Koy is the worst fucking host I’ve ever seen in a awards show in my life, he is fucking bombing. #GoldenGlobes — Psychotronic Cinema (@Psychotronicci1) January 8, 2024

