Golden Globes Host Jo Koy Opening Monologue Trashed by Viewers: 'He Is F**king Bombing'

Social media lit up on Sunday in response to comedian Jo Koy’s opening monologue at the Golden Globe Awards, with some calling it the worst they’ve ever seen.

While Koy’s opening monologue kicked off to a fairly traditional start, his jokes noticeably took a downturn with the live audience when he took a jab at the blockbuster Barbie, which has been nominated for several awards.

Oppenheimer and Barbie are competing for cinematic box office achievement,” Koy said. “Oppenheimer is based on a 724-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project, and Barbie is based on a plastic doll with big boobies.”

The joke received some boos and jeers amid some laughs. In fairness, Barbie director and co-screenwriter Greta Gerwig seemed to jive with it.

“The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite, and flat feet — or what casting directors call ‘character actor,'” he continued.

When the joke attracted some groans, Koy blamed his writers.

“Some I wrote, some other people wrote,” he said. “Yo, I got the gig ten days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Shut up! You’re kidding me, right? I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”

People were even less kind on social media.

