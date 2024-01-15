A 22-year-old pilot has become the first active-duty U.S. Air Force (USAF) officer to win the Miss America title, nabbing the pageant’s crown Sunday night.

Madison Marsh, a second lieutenant in the USAF and graduate intern at Harvard Medical School, beat 50 contestants to earn the top spot at the 2024 Miss America competition in Orlando, Florida, reports WPTV.

Marsh also graduated from the Air Force Academy just days after winning the title of Miss Colorado in 2023.

Her branch congratulated her on X.

“Congratulations to our very own #Airman, 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, aka Miss Colorado — who was just crowned @MissAmerica 2024! Marsh is the first active duty servicemember to ever win the title. #AimHigh,” USAF posted.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade also shared his acknowledgment of Marsh’s achievement.

“She did it!” he wrote alongside a picture of himself and Marsh, donning the Miss Colorado sash.

“Madison, the [City of Colorado Springs] wishes you great success,” he wrote in a follow-up post on X. “You have inspired countless girls to dream big and reach for the stars.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), a USAF veteran, also recognized Marsh.

“Not only is she a beauty queen, but an Air Force pilot!” the congresswoman wrote.