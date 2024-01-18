Drag Queen Jeza Belle Publishes Christian Devotional Book, Attacks Evangelicals

A drag queen performer who goes by the name “Jeza Belle” has published a Christian devotional book in which he details his Christian faith while also attacking evangelicals, saying drag queens are being unfairly ostracized.

Jeza’s Jesus Juice: A Drag Queen’s Christian Devotional, which was published in December, provides a personal history of the author’s religious beliefs and morality.

The book includes chapters on gender identity, “Pride,” and “radical inclusivity.” Other chapters tackle forgiveness, guilt, and God’s love.

“LGBTQ+ people are under constant attack, especially by those who claim the mantle of Christ,” the book’s official site states.

“It’s not popular or easy to be a Christian and a member of our marginalized community. On the right we have conservatives that claim to speak for God who try to block our path. On the left we have those who have been harmed by the church and balk at our continued belief. We are left in the middle to try to reconcile a religion that appears to demonizes us and a God who loves us unconditionally.”

The site goes on to say: This devotional provides personal stories, biblical apologetics, and damning indictments of today’s evangelical movement, all served up frothy over ice by one of America’s premier and unique drag talents.”

In the book, Jeza Belle writes that the “American-Political-‘Christian’-Movement has made drag queens the lepers of the day.”

As Breitbart News reported, Christian drag queens are now apparently a thing.

The drag queen known as “Flamy Grant” recently spoke out against the Grammy Awards, claiminng that the “religious gatekeeping” from within the Recording Academy — specifically from the committee that oversees the contemporary Christian category — sought to block his album from eligibility.

