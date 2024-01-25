Famous Porn Star Jesse Jane Dead at 43 of Suspected Drug Overdose

Jesse Jane, one of the “biggest porn stars” of the early 2000s, has died alongside her boyfriend in what reports speculate was a “drug-related” incident.

Oklahoma law enforcement sources told TMZ that the famous adult film actress was discovered dead at age 43 on Wednesday.

The celebrity news organization was told by police that emergency responders went to the Moore, Oklahoma, home on a welfare check, only to discover it was too late for Jane and her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller.

Sources also told the outlet that the welfare check was requested by Hasenmueller’s employer after not hearing from him for “a few days.”

“At the moment, we’re told this appears to have been a drug overdose of some sort,” TMZ reported.

The official cause of death is currently unclear, as is how long the two were deceased in the house before they were found.

An investigation has been opened into the untimely deaths, and the medical examiner will ultimately determine what actually happened.

Jane “was one of the biggest porn stars in her day,” beginning her x-rated career in 2002 with digital Playground before starting to make appearances on Showtime’s Family Business.

Her porn career took off from there, leading her to star in one of the most expensively produced pornos of all time, Pirates II: Stagnetti’s Revenge, which reportedly cost around $8 million to make.

Jane also hosted multiple Playboy shows including Night Calls and Naughty Amateur Home Videos.

She went on to become a “huge fixture in the porn world,” hosting several award shows and launching a successful line of sex toys.

Jane even appeared in multiple films and television shows outside of the sex industry, including Starsky & Hutch, a guest role on Entourage, and The Bad Girls Club.

She is survived by one son.