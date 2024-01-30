Rock Band Mac Saturn Keyboardist Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Evan Daniel Mercer, the keyboardist for the Detroit rock band Mac Saturn, was arrested on child pornography charges on Friday.

Mercer was arrested on the same day Mac Saturn dropped its debut album, “Hard to Sell,” and just hours before the band was set to perform a concert at The Fillmore Detroit in Michigan, according to a report by The Detroit News.

The keyboardist is facing multiple charges, which include enticing a minor — who appears to be under the age of 10 — and producing and/or attempting to produce child pornography, according to documents obtained by The Messenger.

The FBI had reportedly participated in a months-long investigation into Mercer, dating back to at least September, when the keyboard player agreed to be interviewed by authorities and discussed implicating online video chats and screenshots.

From there, the FBI seized Mercer’s cell phone, on which detectives found images of a minor engaged in sexual activity, according to court documents.

Mercer’s last Instagram post was in November, when he talked about how grateful he was to be touring across the country with his band.

“I love this band, crew, and everyone on the Struts team. We had a lovely thanksgiving dinner on the road, and I couldn’t be more thankful,” he wrote.

They keyboard player has not taken to social media since.

Mercer will remain in jail until Monday, before his detention hearing.

