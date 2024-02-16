Watch: Sarah Palin Delivers Surprise Performance of ‘Friends in Low Places’ on FOX’s ‘We Are Family’

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) delivered a surprise performance of Garth Brooks’ hit song “Friends in Low Places” on FOX’s We Are Family.

Palin joined her cousin on stage Wednesday for episode 7 of the show’s inaugural season.

Watch Below:

FOX’s new We Are Family series features “non-famous relatives of celebrities singing duets with their hidden famous family member” and “an audience of 100 contestants who must successfully guess which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed,” according to the show’s IMDb page.

When the former Alaska governor was revealed, a contest who guessed correctly won $10,000.

“Sarah, how are you related to JD?” We Are Family host Anthony Anderson asked, to which Palin replied, “He is my cuz.”

Anderson then asked JD, “How was it when you found out that your cousin was putting her name in the hat to run for Vice President?”

“It was mind boggling for our entire family,” JD replied. “It was a heck of a ride, but it was fun. We were very proud of her.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.