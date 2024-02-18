Megan Fox Defends Unnatural Lips in Super Bowl Selfie, Gets Roasted for ‘Ukrainian Blowup Doll’ Comment

Actress Megan Fox is facing backlash for saying she doesn’t look like a sex doll from Ukraine in a bizarre post firing back at critics for saying she no longer looks like herself.

“[O]h my god guys look how different i…dont look at all. turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll. when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan,” Fox wrote in a Thursday Instagram post.

Fans and followers quickly took to the comment section to blast the actress for denigrating Ukraine in her post.

“it’s very rude of you to speak like that about Ukrainian women, that’s how you showed yourself,” read the top-liked comment with more than 41,800 likes.

“In reality, you look like a 40-year-old woman and it has nothing to do with the beautiful girls from Ukraine,” read the second most-liked comment with 28,000 likes.

The rest of the top comments were also critical of Fox’s Instagram caption.

“Seems like her boyfriend cheated on her with Ukrainian girl that’s why she has so much hate,” one user speculated.

“Ukrainian women don’t need to strip naked to attract attention! I feel sorry for the aging woman who lacks self-confidence,” another proclaimed.

“What the hell??? You have millions of comparisons but you choose Ukrainian women,” another lamented.

Another Instagram user simply wrote, “Such a disappointment.”

“I would like to invite you, @meganfox, to Ukraine to meet Ukrainian women,” another commented. “If you have time between shootings in the movies… Oh, sorry, you don’t have any shootings in the movies.”

Others slammed the Transformers star over exhibiting what they believed was xenophobia.

“Is xenophobia and misogyny towards Ukrainians ok for you?” one Instagram user asked.

“I guess xenophobia towards Eastern European is still a thing in Hollywood,” another said.

Other social media users, meanwhile, reminded Fox that critics didn’t compare her to a sex doll, but rather, Kim Kardashian.

“You are far from a Ukrainian or Japanese doll, you are just a cheap copy of Kim Kardashian,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I can’t be the only one that thinks Megan looks very similar to Kim all of a sudden!” another echoed.

“Are u Kim Kardashian or Megan?” a third asked.

Fox’s Thursday Instagram post was a response to the slew of critics who reacted to a recent photo of her taken at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl after party by pointing out that she looks more like Kim Kardashian than Megan Fox.

For example, in one post captioned, “Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox,” by the Facebook page, Pop Updates, virtually every comment either compares Megan Fox to Kim Kardashian or expresses dismay over the actress’ changed appearance.

“I literally thought that was Kim K till I read Megan Fox,” one Facebook user reacted.

“Thought that was Kim K,” another echoed.

“Megan has completed her transformation into a Kardashian. Every time I see her I think it’s one of them,” another wrote.

Another Facebook user simply stated, “Fox looks like Kim Kardashian.”

“Megan looking like Kim K,” another said.

“Megan was so beautiful before surgery,” another commented.

“Kim and Megan have the same surgeons,” another quipped.

“Megan was stunning, what has she done to herself,” another wrote.

“I wish Megan hadn’t got any work done. She was gorgeous before/didn’t need it!” another exclaimed.

Another Facebook user simply wrote, “Megan was so gorgeous,” while another lamented, “Megan Fox used to be so pretty.”

“Megan was so beautiful already, this is sad,” another stated.

Many others asked “where” was Fox in the photo.

“Where is Megan Fox,” one asked.

“Megan Fox where?” another echoed.

“where megan fox at?” a third inquired.

“How can that be Megan Fox?” another questioned.

Another simply asked, “That’s Megan?”

One Facebook user shared the recent Super Bowl photo of Fox alongside another photo of the actress from years past, writing, “RIP Megan Fox, she’s now Megan Kardashian.”

Rip Megan fox, she's now Megan Kardashian

