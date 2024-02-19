Los Angeles Crime Wave: Instagram Model Corinna Kopf’s Home Burglarized

Instagram model Corinna Kopf’s Los Angeles home was burglarized last week, the latest in an increasingly long line of criminal events defining the City of Angels.

TMZ reports the 28-year-old, who is also known for enjoying the popular multiplayer game Fortnite, was not at home when the burglars entered. Per the outlet, Kopf received a notification on her phone, alerting her someone had broken into the Los Angeles residence.

Authorities speaking with TMZ said Kopf’s team notified local police of the crime. When officers arrived on the scene, the thieves had already fled.

Per TMZ, there was no word on what the thieves had taken, if anything at all.

Officers will review security video from the home and check the neighborhood for additional sources of video evidence, according to TMZ, which reported Kopf will return home and determine exactly what is missing.

As Breitbart News previously noted, Los Angeles experienced a nearly “12 percent surge in crime, including homicides, rape, robberies, armed assaults, and burglaries” in the 12 months leading up to 2023.

Newsom's California: Shoplifting Gangs Paralyze Los Angeles Retailers pic.twitter.com/D0yXDXpKYi — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 26, 2023

“Los Angeles County recently enacted its zero-bail policy, which will allow criminals to return to the streets without posting bail money as they await their day in court,” the report said.

“The radical measure was a result of pressure from leftist activists who claimed cash bail is racist.”