Watch — Jerry Seinfeld Harassed by Anti-Israel Protestors: ‘F**k You,’ ‘Nazi Scum’

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld was shouted at by anti-Israel protestors as he left the annual State of the World Jewry Address in New York City on Sunday night.

Seinfeld was seen waving off anti-Israel protestors as they shouted, “Genocide supporter” and “You support genocide” at him before he got into the back seat of a black SUV.

Additional footage shows that protestors also repeatedly shouted “Fuck you” and “Nazi scum” at the comedian.

Seinfeld was leaving annual event at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan that featured Bari Weiss, a former New York Times columnist and founder of the media company, The Free Press.

Two protesters that were outside the 92Y were arrested on Sunday night, police said.

Anti-Israel protestors have been trying to connect Weiss to the death of Palestinian professor Refaat Alareer, who was killed in Gaza in December during an Israeli airstrike.

This is likely due to Alareer having posted on social media in late October, “If I get killed by Israeli bombs or my family is harmed, I blame Bari Weiss and her likes.”

His post was in response to Weiss pointing out that Alareer made a joke on social media about whether or not an Israeli baby was burned alive in an oven “with or without baking powder” during the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack against Israel.

“Here is Refaat Alareer joking about whether or not an Israeli baby, burned alive in an oven, was cooked ‘with or without baking powder,'” Weiss wrote.

On social media, Alareer had asked, “With or without baking powder?” in response to an X/Twitter user who wrote, in part, “A baby was found in an oven, baked to death by Hamas terrorists.”

Anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian protests have been running rampant in New York City, as well as on college campuses across the country, in the wake of the mass murder of Jews in Israel by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on October 7, 2023.

