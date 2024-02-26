Watch — Jerry Seinfeld Harassed by Anti-Israel Protestors: ‘F**k You,’ ‘Nazi Scum’

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld was shouted at by anti-Israel protestors as he left the annual State of the World Jewry Address in New York City on Sunday night.

Seinfeld was seen waving off anti-Israel protestors as they shouted, “Genocide supporter” and “You support genocide” at him before he got into the back seat of a black SUV.

Smiling Jerry Seinfeld, who is Jewish, waved off anti-Israel protesters who accused him of supporting genocide while leaving 'State of the World Jewry' event in New York City. https://t.co/aCnFgPS3SF pic.twitter.com/DgKr7tbgth — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 26, 2024

Additional footage shows that protestors also repeatedly shouted “Fuck you” and “Nazi scum” at the comedian.

Under the guise of “pro-Palestine activists”: Nazi Jew-haters persist in harassing and vilifying Jews in the streets. This time, their target was Jerry Seinfeld in NYC. Unfazed and hardly impressed by the antisemitic clowns, Jerry responded like the champ he is: Standing… pic.twitter.com/zasNMH0W8R — Adam Albilya – אדם אלביליה (@AdamAlbilya) February 26, 2024

Seinfeld was leaving annual event at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan that featured Bari Weiss, a former New York Times columnist and founder of the media company, The Free Press.

Two protesters that were outside the 92Y were arrested on Sunday night, police said.

Anti-Israel protestors have been trying to connect Weiss to the death of Palestinian professor Refaat Alareer, who was killed in Gaza in December during an Israeli airstrike.

This is likely due to Alareer having posted on social media in late October, “If I get killed by Israeli bombs or my family is harmed, I blame Bari Weiss and her likes.”

If I get killed by Israeli bombs or my family is harmed, I blame Bari Weiss @bariweiss and her likes. Many maniacal Israeli soldiers already bombing Gaza take these lies and smears seriously and they act upon them. https://t.co/ILUJuB6oVQ pic.twitter.com/vp2iQwi1vW — Refaat in Gaza 🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) October 31, 2023

His post was in response to Weiss pointing out that Alareer made a joke on social media about whether or not an Israeli baby was burned alive in an oven “with or without baking powder” during the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack against Israel.

“Here is Refaat Alareer joking about whether or not an Israeli baby, burned alive in an oven, was cooked ‘with or without baking powder,'” Weiss wrote.

On social media, Alareer had asked, “With or without baking powder?” in response to an X/Twitter user who wrote, in part, “A baby was found in an oven, baked to death by Hamas terrorists.”

Anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian protests have been running rampant in New York City, as well as on college campuses across the country, in the wake of the mass murder of Jews in Israel by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on October 7, 2023.

