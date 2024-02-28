‘Jeopardy!’ Slammed Over ‘Xem, Xyrs, Xemself’ Pronouns in Category: ‘Never Watching That Effing Show Again’

NBC’s Jeopardy! is being slammed on social media after including so-called “Xem, Xyrs, Xemself” pronouns in a category during Monday’s Tournament of Champions quarterfinal.

During the episode, contestant Cris Pannullo selected a category called “Speech! Parts of Speech!” and was presented with “Xem, Xyrs, Xemself,” to which he responded, “What are pronouns,” earning him $600.

Watch Below:

“Those are pronouns! Neo-pronouns!” Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings responded.

The show was quickly slammed on social media for including the bizarre answer in one of its categories.

“I would answer by turning off the television, never watching that effing show again,” a user said.

“@Jeopardy lost a lifetime fan over pronouns,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “Never thought you would condone mental illness for viewership.”

“Dear God, we’ve lost #Jeopardy to the woke insanity,” another reacted.

“Now @Jeopardy gets to be on my permanent banned list,” another commented.

“If even @Jeopardy thinks these are pronouns, say good bye to to normalcy,” another said.

“I still watch jeopardy every day but their questions and answers keep getting weirder and weirder,” another commented. “When Alex Trebek was still alive we never had any of this.”

“Looks like Our Country is in JEOPARDY!” another X/Twitter user proclaimed.

Others commented on what they would have said if they were presented with the same category on Jeopardy!.

“What are mental illnesses,” one X/Twitter user quipped.

“I would have said ‘what are indicators of mental illness,'” another echoed.

“That would be ‘What is indoctrination,'” a third wrote.

“‘What is batshit crazy?'” another commented.

“What is a cult,” another said.

A slew of social media users also reacted by leaving posts that included the hashtag, “#BoycottJeopardy.”

As Breitbart News reported, recent polling suggests that so-called gender ideology is losing in the court of public opinion, with a majority of Americans rejecting the use of “gender-neutral” pronouns, such as “they/them.”

One online PRRI survey conducted last year found that Americans of all stripes are shying away from gender ideology, affirming the biological reality of two sexes and shunning the use of “preferred pronouns.”

Another poll from November found that even Californians are increasingly rejecting the gender ideology and its outcomes while Democrats push for the erasure of biological reality in their state.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.