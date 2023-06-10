Poll: In the Court of Public Opinion, Gender Ideology Is Losing

Over the course of the radically pro-transgender Joe Biden administration, Americans of all stripes are shying away from gender ideology, proclaiming the biological reality of two sexes, and shunning the use of “preferred pronouns,” a recent survey found.

The online PRRI poll, which was conducted March 9–23 with more than 5,000 adults and has a ±1.5 percent margin of error, found a significant increase between 2021 and 2023 of Americans across various demographics embracing the fact that humans are either male or female.

In 2021, 59 percent of Americans said there are only men and women, while 40 percent believed there are “many gender identities.” By 2022, 62 percent believed in two sexes, while 35 percent believed in many gender identities. This year, the divide increased again, with 65 percent of Americans saying there are only two sexes and 34 percent saying there are many, the survey found.

PRRI POLL: In the past several years, views have shifted on gender identities. (% who say there are only two genders) 2021 — 59%

2022 — 62%

2023 — 65% 2 Genders:

GOP: 90% (+3 from 2021)

Indy: 66% (+6)

Dem: 44% (+6)

Gen Z: 57% (+14)https://t.co/f26Bod2F6Q pic.twitter.com/90OkDMYuQ4 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 8, 2023

Respondents of all political affiliations have increasingly acknowledged biological reality between 2021 and 2023, the survey found. Republicans are most likely to believe in the fact that human beings are either male or female ( 87 percent in 2021 and 90 percent in 2023). Independents are also more likely to say there are only two sexes (60 percent in 2021 and 66 percent in 2023). While Democrats are most likely to embrace gender ideology, that voting demographic has also seen a slight shift toward believing in two sexes (38 percent in 2021 and 44 percent in 2023).

Every generation has also increasingly leaned toward believing in biological reality between 2021 and 2023. The trend is significant with Generation Z, given that the younger generation tends to vote for Democrats more and place less emphasis on traditional American values, like patriotism, religion, and family structure.

“Younger generations are significantly less likely to believe that there are only two genders, but belief in a gender binary has increased among both Generation Z and millennials over the past several years,” the survey found. “In 2021, Generation Z (43 percent) and millennials (51 percent) were more closely aligned with each other on this question than they were with Generation X (65 percent), baby boomers (62 percent), and the Silent Generation (68 percent).

“In 2023, Generation Z saw a jump in the belief that there are only two genders (rising to 57 percent, from 43 percent in 2021). In 2023, members of Generation Z (57 percent) and millennials (60 percent) still hold closer beliefs to each other on this question than they do to Generation X (71 percent), baby boomers (68 percent), and the Silent Generation (69 percent),” the survey report continues.

The survey found “little difference” between racial groups regarding “binary gender,” with the acknowledgement of two sexes increasing between 2021 and 2023. The belief in two sexes also remained steady from 2021 to 2023 among all religious groups.

The survey additionally found that both parents and non-parents hold similar beliefs about gender.

“In 2021, 59 percent of both parents and non-parents believed in binary gender. In 2023, numbers increased for both groups, but parents (70 percent) were more likely than non-parents (64 percent) to agree that there is a gender binary,” according to the survey report.

In 2021, 86% of white evangelicals said there are only 2 genders, with that # rising to 92% in 2023. We see that same upward trend holding for Gen Z (43% in 2021 vs. 57% today) & millennials (51% and 60%, respectively). @C_Stroop, @RDispatches https://t.co/fBl0K3cJCW — PRRI (@PRRIpoll) June 10, 2023

Half of Americans in 2023 said they feel “strongly” that there are only two sexes, male and female. That percentage is up from 43 percent in 2019. By voter affiliation, 80 percent of Republicans agree, as do 48 percent of independents and 28 percent of Democrats.

It is worth pointing out that while “most Americans know someone who is gay, lesbian, or bisexual…significantly fewer know someone who is transgender or who uses gender-neutral pronouns,” the survey found. Only 11 percent of Americans say they know someone who is transgender, while only 1 percent of survey respondents identify as transgender.

The pollster also asked Americans about using “preferred pronouns” or “gender-neutral pronouns” like “they” instead of “he” or “she.” Thirty-five percent of Americans say they would be somewhat or very comfortable if a friend told them they use gender-neutral pronouns, while 40 percent would be uncomfortable. Twenty-three percent say it does not matter either way.

“Americans are similarly divided in their level of comfort with finding out that a friend told them that they use pronouns that do not match the respondent’s perception of the friend’s appearance,” the survey report states. “Around one-third of Americans (36 percent) say they would be somewhat or very comfortable, while 43 percent say they would be uncomfortable. Two in ten (21 percent) say it wouldn’t matter either way.”

Gen Z adults, while increasingly embracing biological reality, are more comfortable (48 percent) that older generations with a friend using gender-neutral pronouns. Gen Z women are much more likely than women in other generations to say they are comfortable learning that a friend uses gender-neutral pronouns (54 percent) compared to Gen Z men (42 percent).

Overall, when respondents were asked if they agree or disgree with various statements describing America today, 62 percent agree that “people spend too much time talking about gender and pronouns,” and 37 percent disagree.

PRRI additionally asked Americans about their views on teaching about “gender identity” in public schools. The survey found that only 7 percent of Americans think teaching gender identity in elementary school is appropriate. Eleven percent say later in elementary school, 26 percent say in middle school, and 18 percent say in high school, while 36 percent say it is never appropriate to teach gender identity in public schools.

“Republicans are notably more likely to say that it is never appropriate to teach that some people do not consider themselves to be a man or a woman (60%) or that some people are transgender (58 percent) than independents (33 percent and 31 percent) and Democrats (17 percent and 16 percent),” the survey found.

Several other recent polls corroborate the survey’s findings that Americans are rejecting gender ideology in favor of biological reality. Recent Rasmussen Reports polls found that 57 percent of Americans strongly agree that “There are [only] two genders, male and female,” and a plurality across the board, 48 percent, said businesses are doing “too much” to celebrate “pride” month.

Most Americans also oppose the transgender industry targeting children and believe pharmaceutical companies and doctors that promote puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones should be legally liable for “harmful” side effects.

