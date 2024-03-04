Actress Sara Ramirez Claims U.S. and Palestine Both Colonized By ‘Violent Colonial Settler Project’

Actress Sara Ramirez, who was recently dumped from the upcoming season of the Sex in the City reboot, accused both Israel and the United States of being colonized by a “violent, colonial, settler project” during Saturday’s March4Gaza event.

The Mexico-born, former Madame Secretary actor, who came out as “non-binary,” in 2020 attended the rain-soaked March4Gaza event in San Francisco on Saturday, March 2, and lumped both the U.S.A. and Israel into the “colonial oppressor” category during her speech from the podium.

“The veils have been lifted,” she said during one segment of her address, “and more and more people are waking up to the realities of violent, colonial, settler project that is the United States of America and understand its connection to the violent, colonial, settler project that is the state of Israel, the genocide in Palestine, the Congo, Sudan, Haiti, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and beyond.”

🚨At this weekend’s March 4 Gaza, speaker Sara Ramirez says the quiet part out loud: If you agree that Palestine has been colonized by violent oppressors, so has America. This isn’t about Palestine, it’s a revolution against the west. pic.twitter.com/t8BMLXnV7O — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) March 4, 2024

Ramirez, 48, has also been pushing post after post in support of the Hamas-led Palestinian terrorist state on her Instagram, as well.

Ramirez’s character was recently axed for season three of the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, and Ramirez said she was fired due to her radical views on Palestine and her extremist anti-American left-wing screeds, according to the New York Daily News.

“Our industry is so duplicitous,” Ramirez railed in a Jan. 16 Instagram post. “While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again.”

The series has offered no official explanation of why the character was dumped. But a source inside the series said that the character was dumped because it had run its course and “brought nothing to the show anymore.”

