Actress Sara Ramirez, ‘Non-Binary’ Love Interest in ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot, Claims Hollywood ‘Blacklist’ of Pro-Palestinian Talent

Mexican-U.S. actress Sara Ramirez, who plays the “non-binary” love interest Che Diaz in the recent Sex and the City woke reboot, has condemned the character she gave life to while slamming the entertainment industry for allegedly making “blacklists” of actors who have shown support for pro-Palestinian terror groups in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

“Our industry is so duplicitous,” Ramírez lamented in a social media post on Tuesday. “While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again.”

She went on to claim Israel is committing “genocide on Palestinian lives” that include “LGBTQIA2S+ lives” as part of her sweeping declaration.

The 48-year-old recently participated in a pro-Palestinian protest in Brooklyn, waving a transgender flag, and also joined the Jan. 13 March for Gaza in Washington, DC.

At the conclusion of her post she adds a passing blow at both And Just Like That … and Che Diaz, writing, “It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are. Even more performative than the last character I played.”

This stands in contrast to Ramirez’s previous opinions on the character.

Last summer, she vehemently defended Che by saying, “Anybody who benefits from patriarchy is going to have a problem with Che Diaz.”