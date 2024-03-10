Hundreds of Anti-Israel Protesters Crash Oscars, March Through Hollywood Ahead of

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters marched through the streets ahead of the 96th annual Academy Awards as they called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The protesters claimed they were marching near the Oscars ceremony to demonstrate against what they called “Hollywood’s active support of the U.S.-funded Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.” Per NBC Los Angeles:

The demonstration began around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue. It was co-sponsored by a coalition including the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, Centro CSO, National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression, Black Lives Matter LA, the Free Democratic Palestine Movement and the International League of Peoples’ Struggle. The Los Angeles Police Department said at 2:43 p.m. that a dispersal order was issued in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue for unlawful assembly. Police were advising the public to avoid the area if possible and to expect traffic delays.

Protesters stressed that their goal was to “disrupt the Academy Awards” and expose “retaliation against anyone in the film industry who speaks out against Israel’s atrocities and war crimes.”

Protesters also scheduled a separate march near the Cinerama Dome just a few blocks away from the Oscars, which was sponsored by Jewish Voice for Peace Los Angeles.

Since the October 7 massacre in Israel last year at the hands of the terrorist organization Hamas, anti-Israel protesters have blocked parade routes, surrounded the White House, and delayed the president from giving a speech at an event in New York.

Recent polls show that Joe Biden will have a difficult time retaining young voters this election due to his staunch support of Israel.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.