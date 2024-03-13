Charlamagne tha God: When You Look at Joe Biden’s Approval Ratings, He’s Getting His Ass Kicked Everywhere

Popular radio host Charlamagne tha God is warning Democrats that their party is hemorrhaging black voters and insisted that this could become very clear in the 2024 election.

The radio shock jock and comedian, born Lenard Larry McKelvey, appeared on the Vox podcast Today Explained with Noel King on March 10 where he pointed out that the Democrat Party really hasn’t done much to help the black community, Vox reported.

“I mean, Democrats have done more, but we haven’t really seen anybody systemically help us get out of this situation that we’re in, because I think that’s something that people never truly address,” he told King.

But the broadcaster also pointed out that Joe Biden is not just losing support among blacks and he said it was foolish just to say Biden is losing the black vote.

“When people say this nowadays, I’m like, why are they just focusing on the Black voters when you see him going lower and lower with everybody?” he said.

Charlamagne also pushed back against those on the left who say you should not be critical of the Biden-Harris ticket. He noted they say Trump is a “threat to democracy,” so you can’t criticize Biden. But Charlamagne is not swayed by that argument.

“If we have a threat to democracy on the other side, what’s wrong with asking that question? Are they still a winnable ticket? When you look at the polls, when you look at the approval rating, what’s wrong with asking that question? When David Axelrod said [it], nobody said anything,” he said of questioning Biden’s ability to beat Trump in Nov.

“But when the Black guy from the hip-hop station in a hoodie says something, then everybody has a problem with it,” he explained. “Any power that I have is derived from the people. I’m literally only asking the questions that I hear everyday working-class people ask of me when they call into the radio station in the morning or when I’m walking the streets in New York or when I’m home in South Carolina. These are the things that I’m hearing people say.”

The entertainer then added that he got pushback from left-wingers like MSNBC for saying that immigration will be a very important issue in the coming election.

“You have people in Chicago, you have people in New York complaining about the resources that they feel the migrants were getting, that people in the community that have been there forever aren’t receiving,” he said. “And you literally had MSNBC run a headline that said, Charlamagne the God is pushing MAGA messaging. Now, two months later, that’s all everybody’s talking about is the border. So literally, my answer came from talking to regular, everyday people. So how is it MAGA messaging if it’s coming from the people?”

When asked if he thought that 23 percent of blacks really might vote for Trump, the broadcaster demurred and insisted that Biden could turn that around if only he starts campaigning the right way.

“When you look at Joe Biden’s approval ratings, he’s getting his ass kicked everywhere. It’s not just Black people. So I think that in order to really get that campaign on the right track, they’ve got to start looking at the totality of what’s happening with that campaign and how different groups of people feel about him,” he said.

