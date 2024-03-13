Watch: Transgender Dylan Mulvaney Releases Music Video ‘Days of Girlhood’ — ‘The Patriarchy’s Over!’

He’s back.

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney is back with a new music video titled “Days of Girlhood” in which he cavorts in skimpy outfits, luxuriates in a bubble bath, and declares that “the patriarchy’s over!”

“Days of Girlhood” is a teen-pop confection in which Mulvaney chronicles his daily life as a “girl.”

“Calling women of all ages / girls like me got to learn the basics,” he sings, in one of the song’s oblique acknowledgements of his transgender status. He adds that “girls like me” have to “play and catch up cuz we missed the pregame.”

The video features appearances by other transgender showbiz personalities including the screenwriter known as Our Lady J and the YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous Getty.

The song”s title appears to be a reference to Mulvaney’s so-called 365 Days of Girlhood — his social media chronicle of his first year as a “girl.”

Dylan Mulvaney recently marked International Women’s Day by appearing in a photo shoot with Lady Gaga. The photo sparked enormous online backlash, prompting Lady Gaga to issue a statement.

“It’s appalling to me [that Dylan’s post] would be met with such vitriol and hatred. When I see a newspaper reporting on hatred but calling it ‘backlash,’ I feel it is important to clarify that hatred is hatred, and this kind of hatred is violence,” Gaga wrote.

Mulvaney began his entertainment career as a musical theater performer, appearing in a touring production of The Book of Mormon, before transitioning to a “woman.”

Since becoming transgender, he scored a sponsorship deal with Bud Light.

The deal became a notorious publicity fiasco for the beer brand, which saw sales tank as a result. Some executives at Anheuser-Busch even lost their jobs.

