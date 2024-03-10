Dylan Mulvaney Shares Snaps from Photo Shoot with Lady Gaga: ‘Happy International Women’s Day’

Dylan Mulvaney, a man pretending to be a woman, marked International Women’s Day by previewing a photoshoot starring himself and pop star Lady Gaga.

They appeared to be at an event with Haus Labs, Lady Gaga’s cosmetic brand, and pharmaceutical company Clinuvel.

The singer perched on a wooden crate with outsized platform heels as Mulvaney stood behind her for a series of pictures to mark the event.

Both wore black, Gaga in a long wool dress and Mulvaney in a short dress splashed with sequins and tassels at the bottom, along with black stockings.

“I’m putting you on my vision board, for life,” Gaga gushed to Mulvaney, to which he replied: “I love you.”

There was no shortage of criticism turning on the pair and they targeted Mulvaney’s Instagram post, delivering abuse while calling her and even Lady Gaga, who was born a woman, “men” as the Daily Mail noted.

“This is so degrading to REAL women,” one wrote.

“I actually see two men,’ another responded, and a third added “two men cannot represent a real Queen.”

Yet another reacted: ‘shout out to all the real women! Not men playing dress up.”

“Why’s Dylan representing. He’s ‘NOT’ a woman. What an insult to us ‘REAL’ women. Quit invading our territory.”

Mulvaney has been a controversial since he became famous on the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok in 2022, documenting his so-called gender transition by numbering his “days of girlhood.” President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris quickly celebrated him as a “brave” activist.

The “trans” social media star soon began to monetize his influencer status with pricey speaking engagements and brand sponsorships. One of those ads — a Bud Light partnership where Mulvaney plugged Anheuser Busch’s flagship beer and received a custom beer can emblazoned with his face — became a fateful mistake for the company. An ensuing boycott is estimated to have cost Anheuser Busch $1.4 billion, dethroning Bud Light as the best-selling beer in the Unite States.

However, Mulvaney continues to be the toast of Hollywood’s elite, like Lady Gaga. In August of 2023, he was the guest of honor at a party hosted by comedian Kathy Griffin — rubbing elbows with pop singer Sia, actress Rosie O’Donnell, and journalist Taylor Lorenz, among others.