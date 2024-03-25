‘Real Housewives’ Alum: ‘Andy Cohen Gets a Kick Out of Being Cruel to Women’ Like Kate Middleton

Former Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney is calling on television host and executive producer of Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise Andy Cohen to apologize to Kate Middleton.

“Andy Cohen gets a kick out of being cruel to women and Kate Middleton is no exception. I hope that after she was forced to publicly talk about her cancer diagnosis he will muster up the decency to apologize to her,” McSweeney wrote in an Instagram Story on Friday, following Kate’s shocking cancer announcement, according to a report by TMZ.

“People with power need to lead by example,” McSweeney, who filed a lawsuit against Cohen last month, added in her Instagram Story.

The fashion designer and former Real Housewives star was likely reacting to Cohen’s post on X/Twitter last week, in which he TV host wrote, “That ain’t Kate…” which was probably in response to a video of Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales walking together in Windsor.

That ain’t Kate…. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 19, 2024

Cohen also reportedly spoke about rumors of infidelity between William and Kate on his podcast — but before the cancer announcement was made.

As Breitbart News reported, the princess announced Friday that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. This came after speculation about her whereabouts from people online, especially after social media accounts belonging to the Royal family posted a photo of the Princess with her three children, which internet sleuths pointed out had likely been doctored, sparking more concerns among the public.

Cohen is not the only celebrity being called out for his recent comments about Kate.

Actress Blake Lively apologized to the Princess of Wales and she was “mortified” after making fun of the Royal’s “photoshop fails” ahead of Kate’s cancer battle announcement.

Meanwhile, McSweeney has filed a lawsuit alleging Cohen was responsible for a toxic work environment “that thrives off drug and alcohol abuse,” claiming he hurts employees’ attempt to stay sober.

Last month, Cohen apologized to former Real Housewives star Brandi Glanville, admitting that he invited her to watch him have sex but insisting the offer was “meant in jest.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.