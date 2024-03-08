Jon Stewart Treats Illegal Alien Crime as a Laughing Matter, Doesn’t Mention Laken Riley

In a recent episode of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, returned host Jon Stewart treated violent crimes committed by illegal aliens as a laughing matter, dismissing it as a narrative concocted by Republicans during an election year.

Stewart failed to make any mention of Laken Riley, the 22-year-old Georgia nursing student who was recently murdered while jogging. Illegal alien Jose Antonio Ibarra from Venezuela has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and murdering Riley.

Ibarra first arrived at the southern border in September 2022 and was released into the U.S. interior under Biden’s parole pipeline.

On Monday’s show, Jon Stewart mocked surging voter concern over the illegal alien crime, inviting his live audience to guffaw in unison.

Watch below:

Jon Stewart unpacks the GOP's "migrant crime" narrative, and how Biden and Trump are approaching the border issue. https://t.co/DU0lzOyeQF — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 5, 2024

At one point, Stewart suggested allowing illegal aliens to flood the country is part of “unshakeable, bedrock American values.”

“When it comes to immigration, the Democrats hold to our country’s cherished ideals, the eternal promise etched at the feet of Lady Liberty that speak to our better angels,” Stewart said, apparently totally sincere.

Like many in the media, Stewart made no distinction between legal and illegal immigration.

Illegal alien crime has become a growing concern among Americans on both sides of the political divide as the Biden administration has allowed millions of illegals to pour into the country unvetted.

As Breitbart News reported, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested earlier this year a 31-year-old illegal alien from Haiti after he was charged in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, a sanctuary city, with rape, indecent assault, and battery on a developmentally disabled person.

Last week, an illegal alien was charged with the killing of 27-year-old Washington State Trooper Christopher Gadd in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Snohomish County, Washington.

In October, 11 illegal alien men were accused of involvement in the drugging and rape of three young girls in Minnesota.

A recent AP poll found that illegal immigration is surging as a key political issue ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

