Children TV Channel Cartoon Network Celebrates Transgender Day of Visibility

Cartoon Network — whose animated programming caters primarily to children and young viewers — has publicly voiced support for the “Transgender Day of Visibility,” which took over Easter Sunday this year. In a celebratory Instagram post, the network offered adulation to what it called its “transgender and gender non-conforming family.”

The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network also had blunt words for anyone who dares to mount a criticism, labeling any such dissent as “hate.”

“We’re not doing hate today. Be kind or be blocked,” the network said on Instagram.

Cartoon Network made no similar acknowledgement of the Easter holiday.

President Joe Biden declared that this year’s Easter Sunday would be known as the “Transgender Day of Visibility” — resulting in a tidal wave of backlash from Christians and Catholics around the country.

As Breitbart News reported, former President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign blasted the Biden White House, calling the decree part of a “years-long assault on the Christian faith. We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

Cartoon Network has repeatedly pushed transgenderism and other forms of gender non-conformity on its young viewers.

Last year, Cartoon Network’s’ We Baby Bears animated series introduced characters who are gender “non-binary” and use “they/them” pronouns.

The woke network promoted preferred pronouns during last year’s “Transgender Day of Visibility,” demanding pronoun compliance as a form of “respect.”

