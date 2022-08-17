Angelina Jolie Filed Lawsuit After FBI Refused to Charge Brad Pitt over Assault Allegations

Actress Angelina Jolie filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) suit demanding to know why the FBI refused or declined to charge Brat Pitt after he allegedly assaulted her, poured beer on her, and fought with their son, Maddox, on a private flight.

The individuals involved in an anonymous 2016 lawsuit in which the plaintiff claims she was assaulted by her “then-husband” on a private plane have been revealed as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, according to a report by Puck.

Several years ago, Jolie told an FBI agent that Pitt “physically and verbally assaulted” her and their children while they were traveling on a private plane.

According to the agent’s notes, Pitt allegedly took Jolie to the back of the plane, grabbed her shoulders, and shouted, “You’re fucking up this family,” among other sentiments.

Jolie also claimed that another physical altercation occurred on the same flight, resulting in her sustaining injuries, including on her elbow. The actress also alleged that the Fight Club star was drinking at the time, and poured beer on her.

Later, the agent reportedly met with the assistant U.S. attorney but decided not to pursue criminal charges against Pitt, prompting Jolie to anonymously file a FOIA suit against the FBI, demanding to obtain documents related to the federal investigation against the actor.

In 2016, Pitt was reportedly under investigation for child abuse by both the FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services after an alleged incident was anonymously reported to them, People reported at the time.

The incident involved Pitt allegedly getting physical with his then-15-year-old son, Maddox, during a drunken argument with Jolie mid-flight on a plane. Shortly after that, Jolie filed for divorce, and Pitt publicly gave up drinking.

Pitt — who explained that he wore a skirt to a recent move premiere, because “we’re all going to die” — lectured Americans at the Oscars in 2020 by launching into a politically charged rant while accepting his Supporting Actor.

Last week, the same FBI that refused to arrest Pitt over Jolie’s assault allegations sent more than 30 agents to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, where they ransacked former First Lady Melania Trump’s wardrobe and stole passports, the 45th president said.

