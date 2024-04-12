Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Faces Prostitution Charges After Allegedly Flashing Her Breasts on Alabama Highway

Grace Kelley, the daughter of country star Wynonna Judd, was arrested after allegedly exposing herself on a busy Alabama highway during which she reportedly flashed her breasts while waving a “Ride for a Ride” sign.

The 27-year-old was booked into Elmore County Jail in Alabama last Friday on charges of indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations.

According to court records obtained by People, her bond has been set at $1,000 in the wake of the incident at the bustling crossroads of Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook.

The New York Post reports Kelly was initially charged with indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations, but authorities hit her with a soliciting prostitution charge nearly a week later, records show.

All three are misdemeanors.

Attending police initially found the scantily clad Kelley strolling down the highway near a Walmart allegedly carrying her explicit hitchhiking sign.

“And when she made contact with our officers, she argued with them about the legality of what she was doing. And that it was not illegal for her to offer herself in exchange for rides,” Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson told the Daily Mail.

Kelley left the scene when asked, but only to storm into a nearby Circle K gas station an hour later, declaring that she had been robbed.

“While there, she apparently caused a disturbance with some of the customers,” said Johnson.

Kelley is the daughter of Judd, 59, and her ex-husband, the businessman Arch Kelley III.

Her grandmother Naomi Judd was also a country music star who died in 2022 at the age of 76.