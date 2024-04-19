‘Harry Potter’ Star Warwick Davis’s Wife Samantha Davis Dead at 53

Harry Potter star Warwick Davis, who played Professor Flitwick in the film franchise, is mourning the death of his wife Samantha Davis, who also appeared in the film series.

Samantha Davis, founder of dwarfism charity Little People UK and the wife of Harry Potter star Warwick Davis, died on March 24 at the age of 53, according to a report by BBC News.

“I miss her hugs,” Warwick Davis said in a statement. “Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family.”

“She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humor and always laughed at my bad jokes,” he added.

Samantha also appeared alongside her husband in the Harry Potter franchise, in which she portrayed a goblin in the final film in 2010.

Her other acting credits include the series Through the Dragon’s Eye and Honky Sausages.

Warwick and Samantha reportedly met in 1988, on the film set of Willow. They were married three years later. The couple share two children, Harrison and Annabelle.

“Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable quiz show, no Willow series. No Idiot Abroad Series 3,” Warwick Davis said, adding that having his wife by his side made him feel that he could accomplish anything, saying, “It was like having a super-power.”

Harrison and Annabelle added that their mother’s “love and happiness carried us through our whole lives.”

“Mum is our best friend and we’re honored to have received a love like hers,” they added.

Samantha’s cause of death remains unclear.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.