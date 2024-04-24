Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix Thriller ‘Atlas’ Slammed as ‘AI Propaganda’

Pop star Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix thriller, Atlas — about a scientist who is forced to confront her “deep distrust of artificial intelligence” by turning to AI to help her save humanity — has been slammed as “AI propaganda.”

In the film, Lopez’s character, Atlas Shepherd, is “a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence,” who “joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past,” Netflix said.

“But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it,” the streaming platform added of the movie’s description.

Netflix released a trailer for Atlas on Tuesday, but the film about a scientist learning to trust AI in order to save humanity from AI feels like “propaganda,” social media users said.

ATLAS lands on Netflix May 24. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Abraham Popoola, and Mark Strong. pic.twitter.com/4ehgXZsx4Z — Netflix (@netflix) April 23, 2024

“Oh great an A.I. is good propaganda movie,” one X/Twitter user wrote in reaction to the trailer.

“I’m gonna watch it, for sure, but, this is just Hollywood making AI sound cool because corporate said so,” another commented.

“Y’all made a movie about humans trusting A.I in order to fight evil A.I using your A.I algorithm? insane,” a third remarked.

Another asked, “Why do I feel this film might just be Netflix trying to convince us all that AI is cool actually and we should just fully embrace it.”

“This is actually the first film written entirely by AI. Pretty dope!” another joked.

Others criticized the lengthy trailer, joking that watching it made them feel as though they have already seen the entire film.

“This is very good movie, thank you Netflix. 2 minutes and 35 seconds tells the whole story perfectly,” one X/Twitter user quipped.

“That’s a good trailer — but feels like I’ve just watched the entire movie,” another commented.

“I feel like I just watched the whole movie,” another social media user echoed.

