Biden Set for Hollywood Fundraiser Hosted by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Joe Biden is set to appear today at a fundraiser hosted by Hollywood A-listers Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas in Westchester County, New York.

The event is scheduled to occur in Irvington, New York, the community Douglas and Zeta-Jones moved to in 2019 after selling off their 26-bedroom mansion in Bedford, New York, the New York Post reported.

It has not been confirmed if the fundraiser will be held in the Hollywood couple’s 22-room, 8-bedroom Irvington home.

Other deep-pocketed donors invited to the event include fashion designer Eileen Fisher and attorney Rodge Cohen and his wife, Barbar, the paper added.

Also reportedly invited are venture capitalist Robert Goodman and his wife, Jayne Lipman, hedge fund manager John Shapiro and his wife, Shonni Siverberg, and Jonathan and Judy Siegel.

The attendees are shelling out $3,300 per person or $5,000 per couple to attend the meet and greet with Biden.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones are donating $100,000 to the Biden Victory Fund for the right to host the event.

The revelation of the fundraiser comes only days after Douglas gushed that Joe Biden is “sharp as a tack” and praised the president’s mental acuity.

CRASH LANDING! Biden Falls at U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement pic.twitter.com/NWXiHjgSg4 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 1, 2023

Douglas, 79, also insisted in April that playing an aged Benjamin Franklin in an upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries made him appreciate the 81-year-old Biden even more.

“I was immediately struck. Like, 70 years old—in England or in America in 1800, the average lifespan was 39 years old. I think it gave me great faith in Joe Biden, and was a reminder that we can go on a lot longer than we thought,” the Romancing the Stone actor exclaimed.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston