FNC’s Jesse Watters: Biden Using ‘War on Terror Language and Tactics Against Republicans’

Fox News host Jesse Watters said Monday on his show “‘Jesse Watters Primetime” that President Joe Biden calling MAGA Republicans semi- fascist is using “War on Terror” language and tactics against the GOP.

Watters said, “Make no mistake, the Democratic Party, the media, and obviously the FBI have designated the Republican Party as a terrorist group and believe it’s their patriotic duty as Americans to extinguish the threat. How exactly voting for Donald Trump is a threat? How is that more dangerous than the 9/11 hijackers? ISIS terrorist cells plotting to blow up the Brooklyn Bridge, the Democrats won’t call them Islamic terrorists, but if you voted for Donald Trump and have a personal grievance, you are a fascist, and homeland security is coming for you.”

He continued, “I remember during the Bush years when Democrats would howl at Republicans for ‘politicizing 9/11’ because they wore a little flag pin. Now Democrats declared a war on terror against Republicans on the anniversary of 9/11. What makes you a terrorist again? Because you have personal grievances? Well, I have a personal grievance. Is that going to put me on a no-fly list? You are a terrorist for believing in false narratives. If I believe Hunter’s laptop is real, am I going to Gitmo? The big guy sounds like W., except the enemy is a red hat instead of a box cutter.”

Waters added, “This is Biden’s War on Terror. He’s straight up saying you’re either with us or you are against us. When the Bush administration was spying on Muslims, raiding their homes, and arresting them, the Democrats were up in arms. Remember? ‘What about the terrorists’ rights? Bush has gone too far.’ Now Biden’s using Bush’s War on Terror language and tactics against Republicans, American citizens.”

