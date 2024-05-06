Kevin Spacey Praises Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: ‘Formidable Fighter for Justice and a Loyal Friend’

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. just received a glowing endorsement — from Kevin Spacey.

Actor Kevin Spacey, who is fighting off another round of sexual misconduct allegations, praised RFK, Jr. in an X post on Monday, calling the candidate “a formidable fighter for justice and a loyal friend that’s not afraid to stand up for what he believes.”

Spacey also wrote: “When the world turned its back on me, Bobby leaned in.”

It remains unclear how close the actor is with RFK, Jr.

Spacey is facing new accusations of sexual impropriety in a new Channel 4 documentary, titled Spacey Unmasked, which brings out ten men who claim to be victims of the two-time Oscar-winner.

The actor has denied he did anything criminal, even sitting down for an interview with GB News presenter Dan Wootton for an interview that streamed Friday on X.

“I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network’s one-sided ‘documentary’ about me in their desperate attempt for ratings,” he wrote in a recent X post. “There’s a proper channel to handle allegations against me, and it’s not Channel 4.”

Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters. Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that… — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) May 2, 2024

Courts in New York and London have cleared Spacey of past accusations of misconduct, including the one brought by actor Adam Rapp. But Spacey still remains a pariah in the entertainment industry.

RFK, Jr.. who is running as an independent, has received support from other actors including Woody Harrelson, Pierce Brosnan, Rob Schneider, and Alicia Silverstone.

