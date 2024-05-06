Rapper Drake Says ‘I Never Been with No One Underage’ After Kendrick Lamar Calls Him a ‘Pedophile’

Rapper Kendrick Lamar called Drake a “colonizer” and “certified pedophile” in a diss track, “Not Like Us,” released over the weekend, prompting the platinum-selling artist to insist he has “never been with no one underage.”

“Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young. You better not ever go to cell block one. To any bitch that talk to him and they in love, just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him,” Lamar is heard rapping in his new song.

Listen Below:

Lamar goes on to insert Drake’s friend, rapper Baka Not Nice — who was arrested who was arrested in 2014 on multiple charges, including human trafficking — into the next line of the song’s lyrics, calling the two men “certified pedophiles” — a parody of a Drake album title, Certified Lover Boy.

“They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs, and PARTY at the party, playin’ with his nose now, and Baka got a weird case, why is he around? Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles,” the rapper continues.

Elsewhere in the song, Lamar calls Drake a “colonizer” — an outsider to the rap world. While Lamar grew up in the streets of Compton, Drake lived in an affluent Toronto neighborhood with his Jewish mother before becoming a TV actor as a teen.

“You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars. No, you not a colleague, you a fuckin’ colonizer. The family matter, and the truth of the matter. It was God’s plan to show y’all the liar,” the rapper says.

In his song, Lamar also predicts that Drake will be chastised for using AI to impersonate the late rapper 2Pac in his song, “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

“You think the Bay gon’ let you disrespect Pac, n***a? I think that Oakland show gon’ be your last stop, n***a,” Lamar raps.

The rapper also suggests he has more personal information on Drake that he can release in future songs, promising, “I can go further.”

Drake responded to Lamar’s allegations by releasing his own diss track, titled “The Heart Part 6,” on Sunday. “I’ve never been with anyone underage,” the lyrics insist.

“Speakin’ of anything with a child, let’s get to that now,” Drake raps. “This Epstein angle was the shit I expected. TikTok videos you collected and dissected instead of being on some diss-direct shit. You rather fucking grab your pen and misdirect shit.”

Listen Below:

“I never been with no one underage, but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with,” Drake continues in his song. “Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I’m too respected. If I was fucking young girls, I promise I’d have been arrested. I’m way too famous for this shit you just suggested.”

Drake goes on to rap that he is “not a name that you gon’ see on no sex offender list” before referencing Lamar’s fiancée, Whitney Alford, and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, the latter of whom once said Drake had texted her when she was just 14 years old.

“Only fuckin’ with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns,” Drake raps. “I’d never look twice at no teenager.”

Elsewhere in the song, Drake also suggests that Lamar is accusing him of being a predator because he is trying to process and project his own trauma of allegedly being abused as a child:

Wait a second, that’s that one record where you say you got molested. Aw, fuck me, I just made the whole connection. This about to get so depressing. This is trauma from your own confessions. This when your father leave you home alone with no protection, so neglected. That’s why these pedophile raps and shit you so obsessed with, it’s so excessive.

Drake wraps up his diss track, saying, “You would be a worthy competitor if I was really a predator, and you weren’t fuckin’ lying to every blogger and editor, but it is what it is.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.