Disney Cancels Woke ‘Willow’ After One Season: Series Featured Transgender Actor, Gay Romance

The Disney+ series Willow, based on the popular 1988 Ron Howard movie of the same name, has been canceled after just one season. Putting wokeness front and center, the series featured a gay romance between two main characters while also casting a transgender actor in a prominent role.

Willow debuted on Disney+ on November 30 with eight episodes. The Lucasfilm series starred Warwick Davis, who reprised his role from the original movie. Actresses Erin Kellyman and Ruby Cruz play two female characters who declare their love for each other and kiss in a romantic scene in the series’ fifth episode.

Disney also cast male-t0-female transgender actor Talisa Garcia in the non-transgender role of a queen and mother to a character played by actor Tony Revolori.

As Breitbart News reported, the creative team behind Willow put “queerness” at the core of the series, saying they received no pushback from Disney executives.

Actress Erin Kellyman told The Hollywood Reporter that the gay kiss scene was “important” for “queer” representation.

“I think it’s really beautiful and also needed. I think for anybody that is struggling with realizing that they’re gay, or knows somebody that’s realizing that they’re gay, having this normalized representation is just so important,” she said.

Disney+ has been having a hard time getting subscribers to watch its Marvel and Star Wars original series. A Nielsen study showed that not a single Marvel or Star Wars streaming show cracked the top 15 most-watched streaming series for 2022.

The only Disney+ show that made the top 15 was The Simpsons.

