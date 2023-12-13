Rocker Rod Stewart Fleeing Los Angeles and Its ‘Toxic Culture’

British rock and pop singer Rod Stewart has become the latest celebrity seeking to flee the Democrat-run city of Los Angeles, as he has relisted his mansion.

Stewart, who is fed up with LA’s “toxic culture,” relisted his mansion with $10 million price increase, according to a report by New York Post.

The 78-year-old rocker had initially listed his home for $70 million six months ago, but upped the price to $80 million in his new listing.

Not too long after Stewart listed his mansion the first time, sources told Daily Mail that he sought to return home to London after becoming sick of the “toxic culture” in Los Angeles.

Stewart reportedly bought the property in 1991 for $12.08 million before having the current 12-bathroom, nine-bedroom mansion constructed by architect Richard Landry.

The mansion includes a double gated entry, a marble-floored speakeasy, a 4,500-square-foot guesthouse, two gyms, a tea room, a dining room, and a lot of “Old World-esque” touches, such as ceiling moldings, medallions, herringbone floors, and Corinthian columns.

The rocker’s home also has a long driveway to the house, several sculptures, a pool, a hot tub, a soccer field, and three landscaped acres. Other residents in the neighborhood reportedly include Justin Bieber, Barry Bonds, Adele, and Denzel Washington.

Nonetheless, Stewart reportedly has “no privacy” in Los Angeles, and traveling between LA and London became too daunting.

These days, “he lives in Europe a lot of the time,” Tomer Fridman of Compass’s the Fridman Group, which is representing Stewart in the sale, told the Times.

Stewart is not the only celebrity to recently decide to leave Los Angeles.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this month, Hollywood mega-star Angelina Jolie has revealed that she is pretty much done living in Los Angeles, declaring, “Hollywood is not a healthy place.”

Also this month, Jennifer Flavin, wife of movie star Sylvester Stallone, discussed the couple’s recent move to Florida from the state of California, saying she just had nothing left in the Golden State.

Earlier this year, iconic Superman actor Dean Cain left his long-time California neighborhood and moved to Las Vegas, Nevada.

In 2021, fashion mogul, model, and tattoo enthusiast Kat Von D announced she was leaving “corrupt” Los Angeles for good, noting that she had bought a home in a small town in Indiana, where she would be reopening her business.

