Poll: Majority Say a Taylor Swift Political Endorsement Wouldn’t Influence Their Vote

A new poll has found that a majority of respondents wouldn’t be influenced by a Taylor Swift presidential endorsement, signaling a possible decline in Swift’s power as a political influencer after she endorsed Joe Biden in 2020.

In a poll conducted this month by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for Newsweek, 55 percent of respondents said a Taylor Swift endorsement wouldn’t influence their vote in November.

Overall, 18 percent would be more likely to vote for a Swift-backed candidate, while 15 percent would be less likely to vote for a candidate endorsed by the pop superstar.

Taylor Swift has yet to endorse any candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Unlike four years ago, celebrities are noticeably less eager to line up behind Biden this time around. His record-low popularity — especially among young progressives, who deplore his stance on Israel — has turned him into damaged goods.

Celebrities will have to weigh the harm a Biden endorsement would do to their personal brand before jumping into political waters.

A recent Quinnipiac poll showed that a whopping 67 percent of voters believe Biden is too old to serve a second term. Even a poll by the New York Times has come down hard on Biden, with 73 percent of registered voters believing he is too old to be an effective president.



Swift has remained conspicuously silent about Biden in the four years since she endorsed him. So far, she has also not publicly attacked former President Donald Trump as she did during the last election cycle.

Democrats are nevertheless trying to court her endorsement.

As Breitbart News reported, Rob Reiner recently begged Swift to publicly back Biden, putting his desperation on display by saying “I’d give anything.”

