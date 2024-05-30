Lucasfilm Boss Kathleen Kennedy Says Women ‘Star Wars’ Creators Attacked by ‘Male Dominated’ Fanbase: ‘It’s Terrifying’

LucasFilm head Kathleen Kennedy discussed some of the fan backlash against Star Wars in recent years, saying that some of the women directors who have helmed projects face attacks from segments of its “male dominated” fanbase.

Speaking with the New York Times about the upcoming Disney+ show The Acolyte, Kennedy addressed some of the backlash that the show has received and remained stalwart in her support of it.

“My belief is that storytelling does need to be representative of all people,” she said. “That’s an easy decision for me.”

Kennedy addressed some of the hate that show creator Leslye Headland has reportedly received from certain corners of the Star Wars base.

“Operating within these giant franchises now, with social media and the level of expectation — it’s terrifying,” Kennedy continued. “I think Leslye has struggled a little bit with it. I think a lot of the women who step into Star Wars struggle with this a bit more. Because of the fan base being so male dominated, they sometimes get attacked in ways that can be quite personal.”

Headland, however, said that she stands with the fans and even understands some of their frustrations.

“As a fan myself, I know how frustrating some Star Wars storytelling in the past has been,” Headland said without citing examples. “I’ve felt it myself.”

In a text message to the Times, Headland said that Star Wars fans should be from those who engage in “bigotry, racism or hate speech.”

“I stand by my empathy for ‘Star Wars’ fans,” she wrote. “But I want to be clear. Anyone who engages in bigotry, racism or hate speech … I don’t consider a fan.”

Kennedy’s statements to the times comes after Star Wars creator George Lucas addressed some of the criticism his films received for their alleged lack of diversity.

“They would say, ‘It’s all white men. Most of the people are aliens!” Lucas said.

“The idea is you’re supposed to accept people for what they are, whether they’re big and furry or whether they’re green or whatever,” he continued. “The idea is all people are equal.”

