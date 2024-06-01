Jerry Seinfeld Wants to See Return of ‘Dominant Masculinity’ to the Culture

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld wants to see a return of “dominant masculinity” to the culture, saying he misses the kinds of male figures he admired growing up.

In an interview with journalist Bari Weiss, Jerry Seinfeld spoke about a wide range of subjects. At one point, he said he used looked up to a certain kind of role model.

“I always wanted to be a real man. I never made it,” he joked. “I really thought when I was in that era, again, it was JFK [John F. Kennedy], it was Muhammad Ali, it was Sean Connery, Howard Cosell, you can go all the way down there. That’s a real man — I want to be like that some day.”

He continued: “I miss a dominant masculinity. Yeah I get the toxic, I get it, I get,” he said. “Still, I like a real man.”

Watch below:

In recent weeks, Jerry Seinfeld has become persona non grata among the woke left for his support of Israel in its war against the Hamas terrorist organization.

As Breitbart News reported, students at Duke University’s commencement walked out of the ceremony in protest of Seinfeld, who was set to receive an honorary degree, with some students booing the comedian and shouting “Free Free Palestine.”

