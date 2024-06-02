Video: Bat Bites ‘Gossip Girl’ Star Taylor Momsen During Concert Forcing Rabies Shots

Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen had an unfortunate exchange with a bat while performing with her band The Pretty Reckless in Seville, Spain. The result saw her needing rabies shots for two weeks in the aftermath of the on-stage incident.

Momsen, 30, took to social media Friday and posted a video to illustrate just what went down when she met her very own bat out of hell.

“You guys are pointing at something and I don’t know what you’re saying,” Momsen said to the astonished crowd who saw the intrusive airborne mammal fly onto the actress turned musician.

Momsen was then horrified as she realized the bat was clasped firmly to her leg and she began pleading for help.

“There’s a flying f–king bat on my leg right now,” she said. “Can someone help me, please?”

Several men rushed on stage to help Momsen as she tried to shield herself from her tiny attacker.

“I must really be a witch,” Momsen jokingly told the crowd. “It’s alright and the bat’s fine. He’s gonna be my new friend.”

Momsen’s unfazed demeanor apparently impressed the crowd with a fan calling out, “Muy professional!”

“Gracias!” Momsen told the fan as the audience clapped and cheered.

“It’s alright,” she said after the crew member removed the bat.

“And the bat’s fine,” she added. “He’s gonna be my new friend.”

Momsen also included clips in which she was seen at the hospital while being treated for the bite. She flashed a thumb’s up while wearing a black face mask and was then seen lying in a hospital bed.

Fox News notes per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rabies is a serious illness that is almost always fatal if not immediately treated.

Treatment includes “a dose of human rabies immune globulin (HRIG), and a series of four or five rabies vaccines, which must be administered as soon as possible after exposure,” according to the CDC.