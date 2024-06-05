John ‘Eastside’ McAllister, Star of Netflix’s ‘Unlocked,’ Dead at 29

Inmate John “Eastside” McAllister, one of the stars of Netflix’s prison show Unlocked: A Jail Experiment, was found dead in his cell at the age of 29. His cause of death has not been revealed.

McAllister — who was also known as simply, “Eastside” in Netflix’s documentary series, Unlocked — died on June 2, just 30 days before he was set to be released, according to a report by KATV.

While McAllister’s cause of death has not been disclosed, authorities say they do not suspect foul play or suicide. The inmate’s family, meanwhile, says his cause of death has not yet been determined.

McAllister was an inmate at the Williams Correctional Facility in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, who was featured on the Netflix docuseries filmed inside the Pulaski County Jail in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The inmate was serving “a three-year sentence after being convicted of ten felony counts related to drugs, breaking and entering, theft of property, and firearms possession,” according to a report by Daily Mail.

After being found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, McAllister was transported by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medial Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:50 a.m.

Netflix’s Unlocked: A Jail Experiment is an an eight-part docuseries that follows inmates as they are given a little more autonomy while carrying out their sentences.

“At an Arkansas detention facility, a sheriff implements a radical social experiment to grant men who are incarcerated more agency,” a description of the docuseries — which first aired in April — reads, according to the show’s IMDb page.

