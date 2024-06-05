Vice President Kamala Harris joined Jimmy Kimmel Live Tonight late Tuesday in an effort to lay a proverbial blow on Donald Trump after his New York felony conviction on 34 counts, calling the former president a “cheater” undeserving of the highest office in the land.

Her rush to excoriate Trump follows a trend already set by President Joe Biden the night before as he sought to discredit his likely GOP foe in the 2024 presidential election race.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden attacked Trump as a “convicted felon” in a vituperative campaign speech Monday night, declaring his “clearly unhinged” Republican rival somehow “snapped” in the wake of losing the 2020 election.

Harris chose her moment in the TV spotlight to chime in on the state court case, after the administration and the campaign had said little as the six-week trial played out.

In studio in Hollywood, Harris told Kimmel of her disdain for “cheaters” and their like:

A jury of 12 people, peers, over the course of six weeks, deliberated on the evidence and facts and unanimously determined guilt on 34 felony counts. There was a defense attorney who actively participated in selecting that jury, who actively made decisions about witnesses to call, witnesses to cross examine. And the jury made their decision and you know, I think that the reality is, cheaters don’t like getting caught and being held accountable. The reality is, let’s just fast forward again to November. I think the American people want to know that there is a president who is accountable to the people.

Deadline reports Kimmel, like his CBS rival Stephen Colbert, is taking part in an upcoming Biden-Harris campaign event.

The ABC late night host is scheduled to take part in a Los Angeles campaign fundraiser next week, when he moderates a panel with the president and former President Barack Obama.

That follows his efforts on behalf of the Democrats back in 2018 when he hosted a glitzy fundraiser at Avalon Hollywood, as Breitbart News reported.

Kimmel has also been outspoken on major issues like healthcare, as he criticized Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act shortly after Trump took office in 2017.

One of the more revealing parts of the exchange came when Kimmel asked Harris, “Have you ever met Donald Trump?”

“No,” she answered.

“Wow, that is something else,” a seemingly baffled Kimmel said.