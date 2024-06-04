Biden Attacks ‘Convicted Felon’ Trump: Declares ‘Something Snapped in This Guy for Real’

President Joe Biden attacked Donald Trump as a “convicted felon” in a vituperative campaign speech Monday night, declaring his “clearly unhinged” Republican rival “snapped” in the wake of losing the 2020 election.

Biden was addressing a campaign event at the private residence of a wealthy Democratic donor couple in Greenwich, Connecticut, where he delivered his carping assessment of his 2024 presidential rival, the Independent reports. He told his audience:

Folks, the campaign entered uncharted territory last week. For the first time in American history, a former president that is a convicted felon is now seeking the office of the presidency. But as disturbing as that is, more damaging is the all-out assault Donald Trump is making on the American system of justice.

Biden warned of Trump’s “all-out assault” on the justice system in revenge for his criminal conviction, saying it is “reckless and dangerous” for Trump and his conservative allies to say the verdict was rigged “just because they don’t like the outcome.”

The president continued by outlining just what he says is at stake in this year’s race for the White House.

“The threat that Trump poses would be greater in a second term than it was in his first term,” he said.

“This isn’t the same Trump who got elected in 2016. He’s worse. Something snapped in this guy for real when he lost in 2020. He can’t accept he lost and it is literally driving him crazy.”

Biden further warned: “My God what kind of man is this? In fact, just this weekend, he said his MAGA supporters would reach a ‘breaking point.’”

The Independent report laid out a clearly fired up Biden concluded by saying of Trump he was “out selling Bibles and golden sneakers… selling his presidency to the highest bidder”.

“This guy does not deserve to be president, whether or not I’m running,” he said.