Watch: Singer Ray J Says ‘More People Would Be Going to College,’ No OnlyFans if He Never Made Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

Singer Ray J said in a recent interview that he believes “more people would be going to college and getting an education and be successful” if he never made a sex tape with Kim Kardashian, adding that there might not have been any “OnlyFans” as well.

Ray J said that “probably more people would be going to college and getting an education and be successful,” adding, “There might not be any OnlyFans and other things like that” if he and Kardashian had never made the infamous 2007 sex tape, which many argue is the entity that launched Kardashian to fame.

Watch Below:

“So are we a part of the cure or are we a part of the disease? I don’t fucking know. All I know is I’m just trying to make it right,” the “Wait a Minute” singer added.

Notably, many people argue that the Kardashian family’s popularity and influence on young people has, in part, caused the degradation of society.

After being asked if he was “ever embarrassed when the [sex] tape came out,” Ray J paused for 15 seconds, before answering, “Yeah.”

“I have kids now, so, when I have kids — everything that we did now — when I have kids it’s totally different. The whole thing is wacky,” Ray J continued. “Before, I was just, like — but with my kids, it’s not okay.”

“Without me going too far into it, without me getting in trouble, yeah, I mean, nah, it’s not okay now. But I’m 43 with a kid that’s four and a kid that’s six. My daughter’s six, my son’s four,” the singer added.

“And even though you’re young, and even in that young kid world, they all probably think it’s fucking cool, until you have kids,” Ray J asserted.

